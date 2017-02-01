Phones
T-Mobile best in customer service says Nielsen

Just because T-Mobile was the most complained about carrier to the Federal Trade Commission last year doesn’t mean that other customers loved the Un-carrier even more. Perhaps CEO John Legere’s slow cooker has made them turn the other cheek to sales associates’ pressure cooker environments.

According to Nielsen Mobile Insights’s monthly surveys done throughout last year, T-Mobile ended up besting Verizon, AT&T and Sprint (in that order) all year long when it came to overall customer satisfaction and service satisfaction. For most of the year, Big Magenta came to be the carrier that most would be likely to recommend and promote.

“Our care team takes ‘we won’t stop’ pretty literally,” Legere said. “They’ve got their sights on being the #1 care team in any industry, anywhere – not just wireless. That was so 2016.”

Each survey had a sample size of about 30,000 mobile service subscribers.

