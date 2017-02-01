Sprint Super Bowl LI ad: “Well kids, Daddy’s dead.”

We know that Sprint has some ad dollars it plans to spend during Super Bowl LI. What we didn’t know was that it would involve an actual carwreck with an irresponsible dad depriving their smart aleck kids of a ride home — all to avoid paying Verizon’s extraordinary bills.

If you’re wondering what the 30-second version is like, there’s just the same dialogue, but less space to air it in. Speaking of, the spot will air on Fox during the second quarter of the Patriots-Falcons game.

The Now Network is specifically targeting number one positioned Verizon with this promo, applying its half-off rate promo to the latter’s regularly offered service plans that have between 8GB and 60GB of high-speed data. Further fine print states that AutoPay is required for full savings which will go through February 2018 and the initial bill may include a $30 activation fee. The offer won’t be available in Austin, Texas, or Orlando metropolitan areas.

To all that, we say “como la mía.”

We give a nod to that Spanish-language ad.