LG G6 prototype photos supposedly leaked

The single LG G6 render that was leaked to The Verge some days ago now has some support from a few real-life leaks as provided to Droid Life.

While the back isn’t exactly in shape to be sent to market, there are some aspects we’ve been watching for that are visible here. The obvious features on the back, like the dual-camera system LG seems to be loyal to and a fingerprint sensor, dominate the scene. But note that antenna marks on the rim of the device that match to ones depicted in the previous render. As for the front, you can definitely savor some pristine 2:1 screen aspect ratio here. LG has somehow been able to keep its branding safe from absorption, though. Top it off with a bottom-firing speaker and a USB-C port and we’re looking for a pretty decent haul that will preclude what Samsung might show up with before April. What LG actually decides to do with the backing material could be the cherry on top or the deal breaker here.

Heading into February, we’ve got a bevy of high-confidence information for the G6 with just a tinge of uncertainty that’ll keep us on our toes for a few weeks.