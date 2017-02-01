Phones
Jason Mackenzie leaves HTC as Global Executive VP

Days ago, we saw a leader for the HTC Vive project move over to Google to work on its Daydream hardware offerings. Now, another loss for HTC.

Jason Mackenzie was the Global Executive VP for HTC, but after a dozen years, he’s calling it quits. According to his LinkedIn profile, he came from Siemens spending most of his career there managing its relationship with T-Mobile USA.

He was first a VP for HTC’s Americas unit before becoming the President of it in 2010. Shortly after that, he became President of Global Sales and Marketing before his purview was reduced to just sales through 2013. Mackenzie transitioned back to being President of the Americas region through last year, when he got his last position.

