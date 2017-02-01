Surprised to see Huawei continuously boosting its global smartphone sales numbers, especially as OPPO and Vivo give the increasingly ambitious Chinese OEM a domestic run for its money?

High and mid-end models like the P9, Mate 8, Honor 8, 5X and 6X are slowly growing on mobile device consumers in Western markets, US included, and it’s not only due to very robust quality – pricing ratios.

Advertising always plays a pivotal role in the expansion efforts of a company known mainly in a certain part of the world, requiring both substantial dedicated expenses and a decent strategy behind every campaign, stunt and spot.

After no doubt splashing the cash on publicity collaborations with soccer star Lionel Messi and Hollywood celebrities Scarlett Johansson and Henry Cavill, among others, Huawei has recently hired Justin Long to headline a series of TV and online commercials.



If the new brand ambassador name doesn’t ring a bell, let us mention just a few titles from Long’s fairly extensive filmography: “Live Free or Die Hard”, “Drag Me to Hell”, “Dodgeball”, “Alvin and the Chipmunks”, and “Idiocracy.” Oh, and the Mate 9 and Matebook promoter was also Apple’s “I’m a Mac” guy back in the day.

Yup, it looks like Huawei has taken a page from Sprint’s playbook, even hinting at Long’s tech background in the first of so far two mildly entertaining adverts. Hey Alexa, is Apple still the world’s second most popular smartphone vendor? Not for long.