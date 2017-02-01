Before going mainstream in 5 and 5.5-inch sizes last fall, with big marketing bucks behind but inadequate production and distribution resources, Google’s experimental Pixel device family included a pair of wildly expensive Chromebooks, and a similarly nichey stock Android tablet.

With both Chromebook Pixel generations going the way of the dodo already, it was clearly only a matter of time until the 10.2-inch Pixel C followed suit, exiting the online Google Store for good. That still hasn’t happened as far as the $599 64GB variant is concerned, though the “entry-level” $499 32 gig model is now officially out of reach.

While you might have better luck taking your business to third-party retailers like B&H Photo Video, with 7-14 days “expected availability” there, it’s probably wise to simply shun the powerful but rapidly aging slate that always seemed to suffer from a profound identity crisis.

It’s all about Chrome OS now on larger screens, with convertible form factors, extra versatility and diversity in tow, not to mention even stylus user interaction. By the way, what’s the story with the 2-in-1 Chromebook Pixel 3, aka Bison? Should we expect a Google I/O announcement in May? No idea, but our fingers are crossed.