Too late to get excited about Samsung Galaxy S8 blueprints now that we’ve seen the actual phone photographed in the flesh, as well as rendered a number of times in great detail by sources who seem to “coincidentally” agree on almost everything all of a sudden?

Not when we have new GS8 and S8 Plus measurements to report, further confirming the usable screen real estate of last year’s S7 and S7 Edge will be considerably enhanced without adding a lot to the overall dimensions.

Namely, an “eyewitness” claims, the larger version of Samsung’s next big thing sports 154.46 millimeters of display diagonal squeezed into a nearly “edgeless” package measuring 159.53mm in height and 73.37mm wide, super-slim dual curves included.

That’s roughly a 6.1-inch screen in a body slightly taller and wider than the 5.5-inch S7 Edge. Meanwhile, the smaller Galaxy S8 is purportedly 143.05mm (5.63 inches) screen, 68.05mm wide (edges included), and 131.58mm tall (top and bottom bezels not included).

Bottom line, you’re looking at exceptionally compact Android giants, featuring no frontal buttons (just on-screen navigation keys), with the fingerprint reader repositioned around the back, possibly doubling as a physical home key, and sitting right beside the main camera.

You apparently still have your traditional headphone jack in tow, as well as a USB Type-C port, plus an all-new side button for quick Bixby assistance. March 29 feels so far away with so few questions left unanswered.