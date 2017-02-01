Popular benchmarking apps like AnTuTu, Geekbench and GFXBench can be quite useful for blowing the cover of unreleased smartphones and tablets, as their databases are public, and pre-launch prototypes often need a bit of performance testing and fine-tuning before reaching commercial availability.

Unfortunately, the other purpose of the aforementioned speed-measuring tools, which is technically their raison d’être, still can’t be trusted. While many mobile hardware manufacturers caught red-handed a few years back have stopped trying to manipulate benchmark scores, at least a couple of new ones continue to trick buyers into believing their phones are snappier on paper than real life.

OnePlus and Meizu have apparently found new, ingenious ways of artificially inflating Geekbench results, and although the former OEM promptly responded to XDA accusations supported by damning evidence and in-depth analysis, promising to remove the cheating behavior of the OP3 and 3T from upcoming OxygenOS builds, it’s still uncool these mechanisms were in place to begin with.

And no, it doesn’t matter how small of a fabricated boost the company’s “flagship killers” got in previous Hydrogen and OxygenOS versions, and the timing of the cheat’s implementation, which was purportedly after OnePlus 3 reviews flooded the interwebs.

This sort of trickery must end, not to mention Meizu’s infinitely sneakier ploys, detailed at the source link below. Basically, the top-notch Exynos 8890 processor inside the Pro 6 Plus behaves like a mid-ranger in all real-world situations, pulling a “parlor trick” in benchmarking apps to appear as powerful as advertised. Shame!