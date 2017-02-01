BLU’s efforts to restore a solid reputation as a reliable US vendor of affordable unlocked smartphones after spyware scandals can only make Android bargain hunters happy, with limited-time recent Life Max and Vivo XL2 sales followed today by another sweet temporary discount on an already attractive device.

Found to offer more than respectable bang for buck at $200 just last fall, the 5.5-inch BLU Vivo 5R is one of Amazon’s latest “Deal of the Day” protagonists, setting you back an even lower $149.99 for the next 17 hours or so at the time of this writing.

Compared to the newly launched $150 BLU Vivo XL2, the 5R “Refresh” smartphone is both sharper and slimmer, also sporting a “totally secure and convenient” fingerprint reader on its large metallic rear cover.

You get Full HD screen resolution here, not just standard HD, i.e. 1920 x 1080 pixels instead of 1280 x 720, resulting in a crisp 401 ppi count. Though relatively lightweight (161 grams), and slender (8.1mm), the BLU Vivo 5R still packs a sizable 3150mAh battery, which should run you through at least one business day.

Granted, the octa-core MediaTek 6753 processor is hardly a powerhouse, but at $150, it’s nice to see the middling SoC paired with 3 hefty gigs of RAM. Also, a comfortable 32GB internal storage space. And 4G LTE support for GSM networks nationwide. If only BLU would do something about the ancient Android 6.0 Marshmallow still onboard the otherwise stellar Vivo 5R.