ZTE Blade A610 Plus rumored for launch in India

ZTE wants to remind India that it essentially exists. Why else would the company append such a greeting to this tweet?

Beyond the choice of words for a promotional tweet, the word about the device featured in the above video is the Blade A610 Plus. Rumors have pointed out its 5,000mAh battery, 5.5-inch full HD display and 2GB of RAM with 16GB of storage. The Android Marshmallow phone will also get a 13-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel selfie camera and an octa-core MediaTek MT6750T.

The phone is expected out at an event on February 3.

