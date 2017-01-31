It was probably unfair to expect Super Mario Run’s download numbers to rival Pokémon Go’s record user engagement last summer, and given how the latter augmented reality title has fizzled in recent months, Nintendo likely targeted a less rowdy debut anyway, followed by steadier long-term success for its first solo mobile gaming effort.

All things considered, including an “initial” iOS exclusivity period that’s yet to end, as well as extravagant full pricing, the Japanese video game giant can be happy with 78 million Super Mario Run downloads so far, more than 5 percent of which have yielded actual license purchases, grossing a combined $53 million.

Granted, 40 of those 78 million “trial” installations still came in the first four days of App Store availability, and a double-digit conversion rate was Nintendo’s very ambitious self-imposed objective off the bat.

But while Android users are even stingier with their “premium” app acquisitions, a March upsurge of Super Mario Run proceeds is definitely in the cards, albeit on a presumably lower conversion ratio than 5 percent.

In the meantime, the exclusive iPhone and iPad variant of the already breezy auto-runner platformer game has just received a pretty major 1.1.0 update, with a changelog headlined by the addition of an Easy Mode, where you get all the Bubbles you may need and no time limit to complete your challenges.