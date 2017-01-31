Starbucks app for iOS now has Alexa for voice ordering

Starbucks is rolling out a new feature for its iOS app called “My Starbucks barista”.

It’s essentially a pre-order function, but in the format of a digital assistant. The interface may look like a copy of Google Allo‘s, but the voice engine running it all is Amazon Alexa. You can place orders for snacks and drinks to your exacting specificity through the the barista.

Is it a glorified pre-order system? You could’ve just gone through menus and tapped on buttons, especially if you’re up for exploring Starbucks’s unfamiliar offerings. So really, you’re only set if you know what you want if you’re a regular and know what to say right from the start.

The feature is in beta to 1,000 users right now and will officially spread its wings in the summer. Android will get My Starbucks barista within the year.

In the meantime, Starbucks has launched a new Reorder Skill for Alexa devices which allows users to set a typical order and then be able to request it at any time with the phrase “Alexa, order my Starbucks.”