After a discreet CES 2017 appearance in Las Vegas, at least as far as mobile devices were concerned, it looked like Samsung could well join Xiaomi in “boycotting” next month’s Mobile World Congress altogether.

But while the Galaxy S8 is definitely not breaking cover until March, that long overdue Galaxy Tab S3 is now as good as confirmed for a Barcelona coming-out party on February 26. Invitations to “global media” will reportedly go out sometime this week (don’t forget ours, Samsung), with trusted members of Korean press already claiming to know a lot about the impending high-end 9.6-incher.

All the information recently disclosed in a pre-release benchmark is practically corroborated by a second source, including Snapdragon 820 processing power, 4GB RAM, 12 and 5MP cameras, Android 7.0 Nougat support off the bat, as well as the same old 2048 x 1536 screen resolution.

The SM-T820 model number will probably designate a Wi-Fi-only Tab S3 9.6 configuration, with an LTE-enabled variant going by the SM-T825 internal representation (and not the other way around). Purportedly due out domestically as early as March, one of the aforementioned models shall cost the rough equivalent of $600 (KRW 700,000). Hopefully, the high-speed version.

As for an eventual follow-up to the smaller, cheaper Tab S2 8.0, there’s absolutely nothing to report. Could we get just the one main Galaxy Tab S3 config? That sure sounds a little underwhelming after all this time.