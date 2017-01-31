“Don’t miss out” on Samsung at MWC 2017

We’re not getting the Galaxy S8 at MWC 2017, huh? Well, there still could be some “big news” on the way that we shouldn’t miss out on.

Basically, the invitation to Samsung’s press event on February 26 is just a tweet.

Big news is on its way. Don’t miss out. https://t.co/ChwhlkYISP pic.twitter.com/rblHI0BkPq — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) February 1, 2017

With the S8 said to be due out on March 29, perhaps the biggest news we’ll get is a huge table-we mean, Galaxy Tab S3.