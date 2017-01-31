Lyft now has Scheduled Rides with calendar syncing
In a political firestorm that has somehow pulled Lyft above Uber on the moral ground, the former continues to catch up in terms of amenities.
If you happen not to be coming into the Lyft app through another app or website with an linked address, you can add your calendar into Lyft’s address book and then select events where you’ve locked in an address. Just make sure your calendar is either the native one or synced with the native one — that’s the one Lyft is pulling data from.
You can also now book a ride up to a week in advance, if you happen to know where you’re going to get picked up from.
