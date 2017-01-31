Galaxy S8 with 6GB RAM said to be limited in distribution

The hopes of a smartphone with 8GB of RAM are fading for this part of the year. The Galaxy S8 is still the biggest chance for at least some users in the world to experience Android on memory steroids. Alas, word out of China and out of SamMobile claims that we’ll be seeing two major versions of the phone.

S8 4/6GB+64/128GB — 萌萌的电教 (@mmddj_china) January 31, 2017

One Chinese Samsung leaker is tracking two SKUs, one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, the other being a 6/128GB configuration. There’s no 8/256GB possibility, though.

@cesarmuela the version of 6GB+128GB is not only in China and Korea,it will be sale in other area. — 萌萌的电教 (@mmddj_china) January 31, 2017

SamMobile may have made a mistake in associating the 6/128GB model with only the Chinese and Korean markets — typically markets with power player demands regardless. For example, there could be a 6/64GB setup as well. We’re not sure of a 4/128GB split, though.

Distribution of 6GB RAM devices in Europe and North America has been limited up to this point, so it would be a nice change of pace to see Samsung widen the window just a bit. Alas, there’s nothing much we’re able to do to confirm specs at this point, so we’ll be on the lookout for harder materials.