Was that really a super-high-end new Honor 9 FCC’s Chinese equivalent just certified, and if so, could we see the summer 2016-released Honor 8 already upgraded at next month’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona?

We honestly can’t know for sure, nor should it matter if you’re interested in the aging but more than respectable Full HD 5.2-incher with Kirin 950 inside and Android 7.0 Nougat right around the corner stateside.

No point waiting a single day or even an hour longer when the 32GB unlocked variant sets you back $290 instead of its $400 list price, while the 64 gig model costs $340, down from $450. That’s only if you remember to apply $110 “clip coupons” to your B&H Photo Video online orders, which takes a second tops.

Better yet, both the Huawei Honor 8 32 and 64GB in midnight black and pearl white qualify for extra gifts. The former comes bundled with a free standard clear TPU case and Doctor Strange Gift Box, whereas the latter also includes an additional Honor 8 gift box.

Overall, your freebies are valued at $79 and $129 respectively, with the Doctor Strange goodie pack consisting of two comic books and a Doctor Strange phone case, and the non-Marvel-branded gift box including a charger and cable, micro-USB to USB Type-C adapter, plus a selfie stick. Even if you don’t need them, who cares, they’re free. And the phone is cheaper than everywhere else anyway.