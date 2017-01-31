Android 7.1.2 Nougat beta underway today, final release expected in a couple of months
At Google’s last official count, a measly 0.5 percent of all Android devices that visited the Play Store in early January ran OS version 7.0, with an even paltrier 0.2 percent market share for 7.1 Nougat. Awful numbers given the August and October releases respectively, but not particularly surprising when you consider the scarcity of certain Pixel SKUs, as well as delays in pivotal third-party rollouts.
Older Nexus devices also experienced various bugs and system instabilities before and after moving to platform build numbers 7.0 and 7.1.1, but Big G must have tied up all loose ends now that the next “maintenance release for Android Nougat is just around the corner.”
It’s not 7.2, so we don’t expect many new features and substantial add-ons, though you are promised a “number of bugfixes and optimizations, along with a small number of enhancements for carriers and users.” By you, we mean Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 5X, 6P, Nexus Player, and Pixel C owners.
No “refinement” love for Nexus 6 and 9 users, unfortunately, and no details yet on the actual “enhancements” headed everyone else’s way. Public beta tests are already in motion (except for the Nexus 6P), with the final Android 7.1.2 rollout likely to go down in “just a couple of months.” Can’t we skip directly to 8.0?