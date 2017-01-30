To call President Trump’s first week on the job controversial would probably be the understatement of the century. Eventful? Divisive? A genuine rollercoaster of emotions for both fans and detractors, voters and opponents, nationals and foreigners? That sounds about right.

A temporary ban of US entry on citizens of seven Muslim majority countries predictably elicited the strongest response, both positive and negative, since the Friday signing of Executive Order 13769, but possibly the best neutral reaction came just a few hours ago from instant messaging and voice over IP service Viber.

Neutral in appearance, at least, because the background is very much emotional and subjective. The Chairman and CEO of Rakuten, the Japan-based parent company of Viber, tweeted his visceral “feedback” for Donald Trump’s “extreme vetting” measures, calling them wrong and discriminatory, before rolling out free international calls from the US to all countries banned.

On Viber’s official website, no opinions on the executive order are expressed, just a compassionate statement of a mission to “connect people”, “no matter who they are or where they’re from.” We can all agree on that, right?

Remember, only Viber Out calls to landlines and mobile numbers are typically charged (on a per-minute basis), with all such fees waived indefinitely between the United States and Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.