Happy third day of the Lunar New Year to all of you who celebrate it! Hopefully, you’ve had your fill of delicious food over the weekend and that you still have the week off.

If you’re in America, though, you might not have the time for more celebrations than you’ve already partaken in. But not to worry(?), because if you’re on T-Mobile and engage with the T-Mobile Tuesdays app, you have a free FandagoNOW rental of up to $5 in value, $20 off your bill at Fanatics sports apparel and a free order of Firecracker Chicken from Panda Express.

“Spicy and sweet, this delicious dish has everything you could want,” the T-Mobile script reads for this dish.

We’ll be honest and say that there are plenty of places worth paying for over a free bit of Chinese fast food — maybe even your local take-out. But if it’s convenient and you’re in the mood and you’re an Un-carrier subscriber… it’s up to you tomorrow.