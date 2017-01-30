While Sprint technically targeted Verizon first and foremost with its latest time-limited discounts of already advantageous unlimited data plans, T-Mobile must have not taken too kindly to being pushed out of the limelight.

Unsurprisingly, the tax-slaying “Un-Carrier” is therefore back “making it rain with savings” to once again overshadow the Now Network, as well as Big Red and “messy” AT&T.

Starting this Wednesday, February 1, existing and new T-Mobile customers with unlimited high-speed data can get back “at least what they paid in sales tax” upon purchasing a new phone. Any phone. As in, whatever model you may want from Magenta’s entire current roster of high and low-end Androids, iPhones and even Windows devices.

All you need to do is sign up to an Equipment Installment Plan (EIP), and boom, in no more than 60 days, you’ll receive a prepaid MasterCard with exactly 11.2 percent of your phone’s price on it, which will surely exceed standard sales tax. We’re talking over $100 for certain devices, and up to 12 T-Mobile One or Simple Choice Unlimited 4G LTE lines of service qualify for T-Mo’s “own version of the Boston Tea Party.”

Inescapable death and taxes? John Legere can do something about one of those things while probably also working on an immortality formula.