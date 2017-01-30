Silent Circle bricks unauthorized Blackphone 2 devices through IMEI check
If you don’t buy direct, you’re not going to connect. That’s the message that Blackphone manufacturer Silent Circle is sending to Blackphone 2 owners with the latest software update, implementing an IMEI check into the boot process.
A Germany Blackphone 2 owner who got his unit through eBay sent a screenshot to Ars Technica, which displays a prompt shown after the Silent OS 3.0.8 update:
This smartphone has been identified as an unlicensed device. Only Blackphones sold through accredited vendors are authorized to operate SilentOS. SilentOS has been disabled on this device. If an error has occurred and this is an official Blackphone, please contact Silent Circle Support from your computer at https://support.silentcircle.com/customer/portal/emails/new
“The Blackphone 2 I’ve received came in retail packaging and looks just like the one that you guys reviewed,” the owner said. “It worked up to Silent OS 3.0.7, [but] 3.0.8 seems to intentionally brick the baseband on some devices.”
He wrote into Silent Circle and got a response saying that the IMEI on his device indicated that it was “not sold by Silent Circle or an approved vendor of Silent Circle and, therefore, we are unable to provide any further assistance.”
Silent Circle partners with Kickmobiles and Styx in the EMEA regions and DialogHub in Asia for distribution beyond North America. But there are like-devices — perhaps as surplus beyond what Silent Circle ordered or just third-party copies made from stolen blueprints — that can sell in grey and black markets for huge discounts from the “real” real thing.
And with an expensive service package that privatizes users’ internet-connected tasking and messaging tied to a (fairly) expensive phone, you can bet that Silent Circle is interested in spitting at the fakers and reclaiming some revenue. Or, at least, prevent the leaching of revenue.