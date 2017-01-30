Phones
Second-gen Sony Xperia XA (G3121) showcased on video in advanced prototype form

Mid-range, budget-friendly Android smartphones may well steal the show at next month’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, seeing as how the Galaxy S8 is “delayed” until late March, and LG’s non-modular G6 will almost certainly play it safe with a Snapdragon 821 processor and non-removable battery.

If priced correctly and slated for timely commercial releases therefore, average devices like the Moto G5 and G5 Plus, or Sony’s next-gen Xperia XA and XA Ultra, could generate quite a bit of consumer interest.

Purportedly rendered over a month ago based on computer-aided designs, the Xperia XA 2 (placeholder name), aka G3121, divulges its real-world look today in a short prototype hands-on video. This is a fairly advanced, nearly final pre-launch prototype unit, mind you, running a smooth version of Android 7.0 Nougat already, with January security patches baked in.

Massive top and bottom screen bezels notwithstanding, this presumed 5-incher doesn’t look half bad for a low-cost mid-ranger, elegant matte plastic build, 2.5D curved glass, sharp corners and all. Too bad there’s still no fingerprint scanner in tow, although Sony is at least upgrading to a USB Type-C port and noticeably larger rear-facing camera lens than last year, with either 16 or 23 megapixels on deck. The rest of the specs remain under wraps… for now.

Source
Xperia Blog
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, G3121, MWC, MWC 2017, News, Rumors, Sony, Xperia XA, Xperia XA 2, Xperia XA Ultra, Xperia XA Ultra 2
