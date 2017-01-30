Mid-range, budget-friendly Android smartphones may well steal the show at next month’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, seeing as how the Galaxy S8 is “delayed” until late March, and LG’s non-modular G6 will almost certainly play it safe with a Snapdragon 821 processor and non-removable battery.

If priced correctly and slated for timely commercial releases therefore, average devices like the Moto G5 and G5 Plus, or Sony’s next-gen Xperia XA and XA Ultra, could generate quite a bit of consumer interest.

Purportedly rendered over a month ago based on computer-aided designs, the Xperia XA 2 (placeholder name), aka G3121, divulges its real-world look today in a short prototype hands-on video. This is a fairly advanced, nearly final pre-launch prototype unit, mind you, running a smooth version of Android 7.0 Nougat already, with January security patches baked in.

Massive top and bottom screen bezels notwithstanding, this presumed 5-incher doesn’t look half bad for a low-cost mid-ranger, elegant matte plastic build, 2.5D curved glass, sharp corners and all. Too bad there’s still no fingerprint scanner in tow, although Sony is at least upgrading to a USB Type-C port and noticeably larger rear-facing camera lens than last year, with either 16 or 23 megapixels on deck. The rest of the specs remain under wraps… for now.