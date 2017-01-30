Nextbit moves in with Razer, stops selling Robin

Cloud-inspired startup Nextbit has been bought by the gaming hardware peeps at Razer. Nextbit will continue to exist as a separate entity, concentrating essentially as Razer’s mobile division.

Nextbit is joining the @Razer family! Now we’ll have more resources for more exciting (rebellious) projects. https://t.co/rC6Oww7TMO pic.twitter.com/HJScaIlVfS — Nextbit (@nextbitsys) January 30, 2017

Nextbit has stopped selling its devices and accessories direct, though Robin units are still available from Amazon for just over $160. Software patches will continue on for the device through February of next year, but warranties will only be in effect until this August.

“More than anything we want to preserve the community we’ve built on our forums and our social streams, we’re really proud of what we’ve accomplished together,” said former Googler and Nextbit co-founder Tom Moss.

Razer has not issued an official comment on its own behalf, but has directed its fans to Nextbit’s statement, which we’ve linked to in the source bar.