The Information: Fitbit job cuts expected following holiday sales slump
Up to 10 percent of Fitbit‘s positions will be getting the blade soon, according to two sources reporting to The Information.
Between 80 and 160 firings and layoffs are expected ahead of a poor fourth-quarter earnings report which the company will preview today — the official disclosure takes place on February 27. Fitbit’s board agreed on the cuts last Wednesday, a move that could save the company $200 million.
Multiple departments will be affected and the org chart could be consolidated — we have no little idea as to how this affects team members carried over from the Pebble and Vector Watch acquisitions.
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%