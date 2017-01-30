Up to 10 percent of Fitbit‘s positions will be getting the blade soon, according to two sources reporting to The Information.

Between 80 and 160 firings and layoffs are expected ahead of a poor fourth-quarter earnings report which the company will preview today — the official disclosure takes place on February 27. Fitbit’s board agreed on the cuts last Wednesday, a move that could save the company $200 million.

Multiple departments will be affected and the org chart could be consolidated — we have no little idea as to how this affects team members carried over from the Pebble and Vector Watch acquisitions.