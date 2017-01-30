Not exactly impressed with the arguably modest 32-inch 720p LED Smart TV Best Buy threw in for Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge adopters on Verizon, AT&T or Sprint monthly installment plans? That’s no way to watch Sunday’s Super Bowl 51, but thankfully, you can now choose the big-screen Samsung TV to use your $200 discount on.

You have until February 11 to decide after swinging by a physical Best Buy store, activating a Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge on one of the aforementioned three carriers, and scoring your complimentary $200 voucher.

You could go a little nuts, and pick up Samsung’s colossal $19,999 88-inch curved 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR, although the $200 savings will be barely noticeable. Maybe it’d be smarter therefore to opt for a 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR, already marked-down from $1,900 to $1,500, or a $1,200 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR.

The possibilities are virtually endless, and the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge are relatively affordable to begin with, considering all they bring to the table. The flat-screened variant, for one, starts at $20.67 a month for 30 months on AT&T with $0 upfront, while a Verizon-specific GS7 Edge will set you back $25 a month for two years, also after paying nada in advance. Galaxy S8? What Galaxy S8?