A Galaxy S8 render and a thought about concept renders

What you see above is what is being circulated around the media town. We found it through SamMobile. It is an approximation of what the Galaxy S8 might look like, based off of an evleaks picture.

It’s a nice picture. Really, it feels faithful to the picture. But this is coming from Benjamin Geskin, a Latvian concept designer that Android Police found was responsible for a supposed “LG G6” leak to The Verge. Yes, this one.

The media can fall hard for things like unattributed “leaks” and anonymous talkers — though, in this industry, we rely on such sources exclusively for run-up coverage of upcoming devices. We do, too. All we can do when we find out is clarify, correct and label for future purposes.

Concept designers aren’t the spurn of the world for us — they make some pretty darn interesting takes on devices of the far-off future (though the wishlist of specs that typically accompany these renders can get quite disgusting). And sometimes, we’ll feature one or two of them if there’s been no movement on a high interest subject for a long time. Oh, and for debunking “leaked” renders as concept renders that aren’t based on original reporting — you know, something we typically put more trust in when making opinions and decisions.

So, there we go. Benjamin Geskin “Make[sic] Realistic Renders Based On Rumors and Leaks. Designer.” Got it.