US Cellular is updated its home tier of prepaid plans while promoting plans offered through Walmart, Dollar General and other stores with a boost of data.

The top two Simple Connect monthly prepaid plans offered directly by US Cellular now have additional high-speed data: the $45 plan has 3GB while the $60 plan has 6GB. A new $75 plan has been created with 12GB of data.

The $35 plan remains with 500MB of high-speed data. All the above bundle in limitless text and calling. The $30 plan also remains the same, with 500 minutes of calling, unlimited text and data rated at 3 cents per megabyte.

Over on the third-party retailers’ side and the Ready Connect Plans, US Cellular is bumping down the prices and bumping up the data on its three top products:

The 3GB plan jumps to 4GB — the $45 rate with AutoPay discount is now $40.

The 6GB plan jumps to 8GB — the $55 rate with AutoPay discount is now $50.

The 10GB plan jumps to 12GB — the $75 rate with AutoPay discount is now $65.

The promotional offer should indicate that it is temporary, but we see not timetable for when it will end.