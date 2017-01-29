Phones

US Cellular prepaid plans get an update, in-store and at Walmart and Dollar General

US Cellular is updated its home tier of prepaid plans while promoting plans offered through Walmart, Dollar General and other stores with a boost of data.

The top two Simple Connect monthly prepaid plans offered directly by US Cellular now have additional high-speed data: the $45 plan has 3GB while the $60 plan has 6GB. A new $75 plan has been created with 12GB of data.

The $35 plan remains with 500MB of high-speed data. All the above bundle in limitless text and calling. The $30 plan also remains the same, with 500 minutes of calling, unlimited text and data rated at 3 cents per megabyte.

Over on the third-party retailers’ side and the Ready Connect Plans, US Cellular is bumping down the prices and bumping up the data on its three top products:

  • The 3GB plan jumps to 4GB — the $45 rate with AutoPay discount is now $40.
  • The 6GB plan jumps to 8GB — the $55 rate with AutoPay discount is now $50.
  • The 10GB plan jumps to 12GB — the $75 rate with AutoPay discount is now $65.

The promotional offer should indicate that it is temporary, but we see not timetable for when it will end.

Via
PhoneDog
Source
BusinessWire
Posted In
Phones
Tags
business, carriers, Deal, News, Prepaid, Pricing, promo, US, US Cellular
