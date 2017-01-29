It’s been a while since we covered what we called a “unicorn” of a phone that’s more popular speculated to be the OPPO Find 9. Indeed, when suspiciously-sourced renders (above) came out weeks ago, we knew there was renewed interest in the device that was put down by officials at Qualcomm and OPPO, but not necessarily how much smoke there was to the fire.

Well, word has picked up yet again on Weibo that the long-awaited sequel to the very old Find 7 is said to be alive for a release in the first half of this year.

One blogger claims that OPPO will take a page from ZTE’s Nubia Z11 and go with a near-zero side bezel design for the phone and adopt touch-sensitive siderails. The display fitting into those rails will span 5.5 inches and dot in at quad HD resolution. The rear camera will shot 21-megapixel shots while the front-end gets a 16-megapixel sensor. We presume that phone will not get 41Ah of capacity, but rather 4,100mAh — thanks, typos. Super VOOC technology will be able to quickly charge the cell up. There’s also word of an AI-infused Find OS package.

There will be two major variants to the phone, one toting a Snapdragon 835 while the other gets the Snapdragon 653. Memory options split between 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and 6GB/128GB. Prices are said to go up from ¥3,999 or $581 — by Chinese standards, we’re talking pretty damn high-ball.

We can definitely hope for the best and see if we can snatch one from the grasps of the Middle Kingdom, but we have been disappointed by Weibo before.