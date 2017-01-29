New BlackBerry will have same main camera as Google Pixel

The Sony IMX378 camera sensor is getting plenty of traction these days. Its 12 megapixels have been utilized on the Google Pixel and Pixel XL, the Xiaomi Mi 5S and the HTC U Ultra.

They’re so good, in fact, that TCL may have decided to snatch the sensor for BlackBerry’s purposes, according to Roland Quandt, in a new device.

Proof for my earlier tweets: BlackBerry “Mercury” BBB100 with 12MP Sony IMX378 rear cam, Samsung S5K4H8/Omnivision OV8856 8MP front cam pic.twitter.com/DSLzc0a4Fx — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 27, 2017

Device directory file readouts pin the main camera to be the 4K-capable IMX378 while the selfie camera is either a Samsung S5K4H8 or an Omnivision OV8856, either unit having 8 megapixels with 1.12μm plots and full HD video capability at 30fps.

Quandt also believes that the phone, known by the media misnomer “Mercury,” will tote a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, not an 821.

People should really, really, REALLY stop saying the BlackBerry Mercury has a Snapdragon 821. It has a Snapdragon 625. Definitely. Really. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 28, 2017

The phone is set for launch prior to MWC 2017 on February 25.