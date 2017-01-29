Phones
754

New BlackBerry will have same main camera as Google Pixel

Contents
Advertisement

The Sony IMX378 camera sensor is getting plenty of traction these days. Its 12 megapixels have been utilized on the Google Pixel and Pixel XL, the Xiaomi Mi 5S and the HTC U Ultra.

They’re so good, in fact, that TCL may have decided to snatch the sensor for BlackBerry’s purposes, according to Roland Quandt, in a new device.

Device directory file readouts pin the main camera to be the 4K-capable IMX378 while the selfie camera is either a Samsung S5K4H8 or an Omnivision OV8856, either unit having 8 megapixels with 1.12μm plots and full HD video capability at 30fps.

Quandt also believes that the phone, known by the media misnomer “Mercury,” will tote a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, not an 821.

The phone is set for launch prior to MWC 2017 on February 25.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
75%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
25%
Via
CrackBerry
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, Phones
Tags
Blackberry, camera, Leak, Mercury, News, qualcomm, Rumors, Sony, Specs, TCL
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.