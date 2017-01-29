Wearables
Clearer pictures, possible prices for LG Watch Style

As noted leaks reporter Evan Blass gives us new insight to one of Google’s two supposed lead smartwatches that will sport Android Wear 2.0, we’re learning more about how much you’ll pay to sport this watch on your wrist.

To the photo highlights of the LG Watch Style first, where we see better pixel counts than the initial photo leak. Some intensely matte-looking materials seem to be at play with a metallic finish for that watch face ring. A chunky and leathery band can be changed out for others, according to rumors.

A “trusted source” to Android Police claims that the Watch Style will come to market at $249. Its tougher and heftier sibling, the Watch Sport, is likely to come in cellular as well as Bluetooth models. Both versions will have GPS, NFC, a heart rate sensor and a bigger display, so we’re not exactly sure how much more you’ll pay going either way, though we’re pretty sure that a $100 premium will be easy.

