Galaxy S8 rumors are sprouting up like, well, sprouts. We’ll try to collect the newest leaks. Apple might be stepping up its AI game soon, while Facebook gains a new VP for VR. And No. Unequivocally, there will not be an HTC smartwatch. At least, not any time soon.

Pocketnow Weekly 237





January 26, 2017

Juan Bagnell

Jules Wang

News

9:50 | Galaxy S8 rumors are in full swing. AI, Screen, Specs, Navigation Controls, Always on Logo?

37:47 | Apple soon to join Artificial Intelligence partnership?

42:40 | Amidst lawsuits, Qualcomm still working with Apple on new chips

49:27 | No. HTC will not be making a smartwatch (any time soon)

56:59 | Japan LCD officially shows of flexible displays

1:04:39 | Hugo Barra leaves Xiaomi for Facebook VR

1:12:20 | Weak LG G5 sales blamed for overall company losses

1:25:34 | T-Mobile mocks DIRECTV NOW and AT&T’s quarterly earnings dip

1:35:31 | Verizon adds international options to calling plans

