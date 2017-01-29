Phones
Alcatel at MWC 2017 may feature five phones, one of them modular

Five phones? Really?

Alcatel might be bringing them to us in Barcelona next month. And no, it’s apparently not going to be just a budget phone.

Hungarian tech outlet Tech2 is reporting that the company will be in the Catalonian city on the Sunday before MWC 2017, in its own event silo with some five phones to tote. One of them is to sport a grid-like pattern and feature a bunch of LEDs, as shown above in leaked images.

It is not definite that we’ll see the Idol 5 come about at the show floor, but there may be one model that come in a modular form.

While the LG G5 failed that company last spring, Motorola was happy with its million-sales goalpost for the Moto Z. The two of them featured modular accessories.

Top this off with a pre-pre-MWC show for the parent company’s TCL’s newest ODM push for BlackBerry and we’ve got a lot of hustling to do in just weeks.

Via
GSMArena
Source
Tech2
