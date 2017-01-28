Android
The state of Android Battery Optimization: it sucks

Ever since our smartphones became thinner and thinner (internals faster and faster, our usage more complex, etc.), battery life has been a concern. Devices that will get you through an entire day are hard to come by, especially those powered by Android. Manufacturers are trying to come up with solutions at the hardware level to relieve your battery inflicted nomophobia, such as more power efficient processors, larger batteries, faster chargers, and so on. However, it often (if not most of the time) comes down to the operating system to do a good (or bad) job at power management.

“Android battery optimization sucks”, claims our own Juan Carlos Bagnell in his editorial above. Whether your phone is powered by Android 6 Marshmallow or the latest Android 7 Nougat, Juan thinks that the operating system is often times too aggressive in trying to preserve battery. This exact behavior of trying to save battery might paradoxically result in consuming more of your precious battery juice. How exactly? Find the answer to that question, and much more, in our Android battery optimization video above!

