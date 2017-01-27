Phones
Virgin Mobile Canada takes in ZTE Axon 7 mini

Bell MVNO Virgin Mobile Canada seems to be taking a huge step in bringing more power mid-ranger devices to prominence in its lineup. Okay, well, Canadian carriers on the general do bring in a ton more interesting phones than their US MVNO counterparts — Virgin already has the LG G5, Sony Xperia XA, Huawei Nova Plus and Alcatel Idol 4.

Another such move is bringing in the ZTE Axon 7 Mini, a potent little engine with big personality on the sound side.

Unfortunately (or fortunately), unlike US prepaid carriers, the best prices for the phone are on a two-year contract: $0 on either a Platinum or Gold plan and CA$99.99 on a Silver plan. Outright, the Mini will cost CA$399.99 or US$304.

A few tweaks have been made to the speaker hardware, according to ZTE, while Android 6.0.1 has a decidedly more stock look to it.

