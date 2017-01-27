T-Mobile keeps taking stronger and weaker jabs at fee-infested, messy rival AT&T, while Sprint viciously goes after “ballsy” Verizon today with the launch of a four-day-only Unlimited plan deal. If that’s not proof the US wireless industry’s numbers three and four are at least still considering a merger, then we don’t know what is.

Unlike Big Red, which continues to “underestimate the value of unlimited data”, brazenly telling its customers what they need and especially don’t need, the “Now Network” would rather listen to your voice, follow the trends, and try to comply with your actual preferences.

Sprint subscribers faced with the limited vs. unlimited choice are apparently “overwhelmingly” opting for the latter, which is now made even cheaper for new account activations through January 30. Namely, you can sign up for an unlimited data, talk and text line from Sprint for $50 a month instead of $60, with the second one costing an additional $40, and each extra line setting you back $30.

Compared to T-Mobile’s “all-in” ONE plan, that’s 20 bucks cheaper for the first line, $30 for the first two, $20 for three, and $10 for a family of four. The only drawback of Sprint’s special offer, aside from that looming expiration date? After March 31, 2018, you’ll see your monthly bill jacked to the “regular” prices. But that’s a long way down the road.