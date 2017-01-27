Phones
LG G6 tipped to ‘play it safe’ with removable battery dropped in favor of water resistance

Contents
The (top) cat is totally out of the bag now, “infinity” screen, actual real-life design, launch date, hard-coded display branding and all. But you may still need to hear and see more of the faster-approaching LG G6 to decide if the Samsung Galaxy S8 is indeed worth the wait.

So far, we’ve had a pretty interesting, somewhat unusual 2:1 LCD panel confirmed by Korea’s second best smartphone manufacturer for its next big thing, as well as an early MWC formal debut, followed swiftly by a commercial rollout in March.

You can also bet the farm on a non-modular, conventional slab look, water resistance and “safe-to-use” battery, with Snapdragon 821 processing power, classic headphone connectivity, and pre-loaded Google Assistant support feeling like strong possibilities themselves.

Finally, word around the water cooler today is that non-exploding battery will follow the controversial non-removable trend. We suspected as much back when the first CAD-based renders broke out, but we chose to stay optimistic even as it sounded… problematic to combine a water-protected chassis with a user-replaceable cell.

Now it’s essentially etched in stone that LG will “play it safe”, and drop one of G5’s key selling points… in favor of a new one. Very credible sources suggest that’s the case, exposing a partial frontal view of the upcoming phone too, and corroborating rumors of a “thin frame around the body and rounded edges on the glass display”, with Snapdragon 821 and Google Assistant in tow, as Amazon’s Alexa isn’t deemed “ready just yet.”

