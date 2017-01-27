Borderless screens? “Been there, done that”, says Sharp. Foldable smartphones? They’re coming, stay calm. Contactless payments for mobile devices? Apple Pay is so late to the Japanese party, it’s not even funny.

Also, let’s not forget this is the country that made waterproof gadgets cool many years back. Hence, you may not want to laugh (too hard) at Kyocera’s latest regional innovation. Before long, everyone from Samsung to Apple and LG could adopt soap resistance as the industry’s next big thing.

No, not really, but unbelievable as it sounds, there must be an audience for “rafre” washable smartphones. Otherwise, the original DIGNO rafre, launched in December 2015, wouldn’t have been followed by a Japan-exclusive new 5-inch Kyocera rafre for service provider KDDI with added protection against foaming body soap.

That’s right, this bizarre second-gen Android mid-range phone, running 7.0 Nougat out the box, can resist both hand and body soap contact, aiming to accompany you to the kitchen, bathroom, shower and even sticking around for an occasional long, relaxing bubble bath session.

A little creepy? Perhaps. And you haven’t seen Kyocera’s weirdly erotic promo video/product demo yet, with the new “rafre” gently pampered for over 30 seconds with no sound. Come to think of it, any type of music would have made it even weirder.

Oh, well, if you’re interested (no judging), the washable handheld goes on sale in March, in Pale Pink, Clear White and Light Blue colors, supporting gestures in a “special” cooking app, with extra resistance to hot water and shocks, 2GB RAM, 3,000mAh battery capacity, HD screen resolution, 13/5MP cameras, and 4G LTE connectivity.