The world’s most popular web browser, both on mobile devices and desktops, is constantly getting better at everything from security to privacy, stability and good old fashioned raw speed.

After all, Google’s built an entire PC operating system around Chrome, which may soon replace Android on tablets, also increasing its convertible laptop focus. For the time being, we’re just glad to hear “faster and leaner page reloads” are coming to every single product capable of surfing the web with Chrome.

The mobile version in particular is said to greatly benefit from the latest improvements targeted mainly at efficiently addressing stale content when reloading a page. All technicalities aside, you should start to notice considerably faster reloads (by exactly 28 percent) after updating to Chrome… 56 (?)

Google’s self-proclaimed “Reloader Sensei”, Takashi Toyoshima, who’s also one of the search giant’s senior software engineers, talks up a decrease of 60 percent in validation requests in a fresh Chromium blog post detailing the changes.

The validation process occurs as the browser checks with the web server to see if cached resources are still usable when reloading a page. Hundreds of network requests per page issued to dozens of domains can routinely produce “serious” performance issues on mobile, which is why things are now looking up. Like this: