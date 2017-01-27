Ready to commit to a half-off Verizon-locked Moto Z or Z Force modular smartphone? Perhaps tempted by Amazon’s ongoing $200 discount offered on GSM unlocked Z units? Why not skip both those deals, and take your business to B&H Photo Video instead?

Granted, you’ll need a bigger budget there to actually save more, which sounds nonsensical, but $600 is an arguably great price to pay for a Moto Z when it’s the unlocked kind, also including a typically costly Hasselblad True Zoom Camera Mod.

The snap-on professional photography accessory is technically valued at $300 by itself, with the versatile 13MP shooter-sporting 5.5-inch phone usually setting you back $700. Ergo, you’re looking at a huge combined markdown of 400 bucks here.

Even buying the 5.2mm-slender Moto Z from Amazon right now alongside the Hasselblad camera add-on will run you a grand total of $750, so either way, you stand to strike quite a bargain at B&H until 11:59 PM EST on Sunday, January 29.

Remember, you’re signing up not only for a large Quad HD display, powerful Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, microSD support, 4G LTE connectivity for your GSM carrier of choice and Android 7.0 Nougat with Daydream capabilities… eventually, but also 10x optical zoom and Xenon flash.