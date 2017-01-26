Following a busy first full year on the market, during which it jumped from two countries to nearly a dozen, Samsung Pay seems to have hit a bit of standstill over the past few months. In fact, you could say it’s all too quiet on the digital wallet product’s expansion front.

That may well be due to Samsung’s behind-the-scenes efforts of finally bringing the mobile payment service to British shores, plus the paramount Indian smartphone market. Mind you, while Apple Pay has made its UK debut way back in July 2015, chased by Android Pay in May 2016, neither of Samsung Pay’s two big rivals have entered India.

The second-most populous country’s top smartphone vendor can therefore easily consolidate its regional domination, as well as further improve profitability, taking advantage of its exclusive MST technology use where NFC-supporting POS terminals are still scarce.

Previously rumored to go down sometime during this year’s first couple of calendar quarters, the high-profile Indian commercial launch is now all but officially confirmed as right around the corner.

Samsung has built plenty of unsubtle hints into the Android 7.0 Nougat goodie pack rolling out to the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, including the actual tap-and-pay app, featuring a welcome message that leaves little room for interpretation or doubt – “the future of payments is coming soon.”