Partnership on AI expected to include Apple as soon as this week

A notable skip-out in the formation of the non-profit Partnership on AI, Apple, will apparently join the group within days, Bloomberg reports.

The partnership is currently being led by Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon and IBM.

Apple has started to grow out of keeping its research and development on artificial intelligence secret. Press learned of its plans for an AI-dedicated research center in Japan in October. The company hired Carnegie Mellon Professor Russ Salakhutdinov as a direct of AI research back in October. The company published its first paper a month ago.

Infinite Loop may be calculating that advancements and best practices as found and developed by the Partnership on AI could prove useful to its own artificial intelligence product, Siri, but not become unique enough to require trade secrecy.

