Mark Zuckerberg takes Hugo Barra into Oculus VR

Xiaomi still has its lead international advocate Hugo Barra for a few days before he decides to return to the US. To California, even.

But Barra is not going to be shilling for Android back in Mountain View. Instead, he will be Facebook’s Vice President of virtual reality. The Brazilian tweeted out Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement on Facebook.

Barra announced his departure from Xiaomi and the “singular environment” of China this week.

Facebook’s Oculus VR division, founded by the politically controversial Palmer Luckey (which we haven’t heard a peep from since late September), has been under stress as playing second fiddle to the HTC Vive.

