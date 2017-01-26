Phones
2223

Blass: Galaxy S8 screen will remind you it’s from Samsung

In an @evleaks extra, Evan Blass built upon his photo and spec revelation of the Galaxy S8 today by telling you what you’ll see on the extra tall 37:18 (18.5:9) quad HD display.

At least, hopefully, we may see the logo typeface and not just system font. Or maybe that would actually be preferred? We’ve done our own hasty and not terribly accurate shop job of the original leaked image from the source VentureBeat article.

Anyways, plenty of questions will go into how much of an impact this will have on usable screen acreage in addition to the software navigation bar and whether some rebel developer can wipe that bar off with a grin.

“Is that crap going to be in every one of my screenshots?”

“That’s going to burn in like cigarette ash to pleather.”

Hey, we don’t hear of any of this going on at LG for its tall G6 display — at least, nothing’s been told of it.

What's your reaction?
Love It
21%
Like It
2%
Want It
5%
Had It
9%
Hated It
65%
