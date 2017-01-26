Galaxy S8 will feature software navigation buttons and launch March 29
Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835
Exynos 8895
[Rumored]
5.8 inches Super AMOLED
6.2 inches Super AMOLED
[Rumored]
4GB RAM
[Rumored]
64GB storage
microSD-expandable by 256GB
[Rumored]
12 MP rear, f/1.7
8 MP front, f/1.7
[Rumored]
5.8-inch: 3000mAh
6.2-inch: 3500mAh
[Rumored]
March 29th, 2017
[Rumored]
Android OS
Once again, the stamp on the calendar has moved.
Evan Blass, reporting for VentureBeat, has revealed from a source a picture of the larger of two Galaxy S8 models to be unveiled not at MWC in Barcelona, but in New York on March 29.
While the rear of the phone is reminiscent of the ones found on the S6 and S7, the front end will lack the familiar hardware navigation buttons and the fingerprint sensor — that component gets kicked to the back, next to the rear camera and heart rate reader.
For the first time ever, Samsung is reportedly opting to use software keys on new 18.5:9 aspect ratio curved edge displays, set at 5.8 inches and 6.2 inches. Resolution will be roughly Quad HD. These screens, which takes up 83 percent of the facade, extend in proportional length past the upcoming LG G6’s 18:9 display. Supposed dimensional blueprints indicate that the devices will be very slightly wider than from what was realized in the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge.
In terms of silicon, we’ll likely see some units receive the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and others getting an in-house Exynos build, both made in Samsung foundries with 10nm fabrications. This will be the second year that the split-chip arrangement will be in place for a Galaxy S phone. New this year, we expect a USB-C port at the bottom of the phone to go along with a new desktop dock — old this year, the headphone jack.
The Viv-based Bixby assistant that is set to debut with these devices will supposedly be able to understand and process multi-part orders. A dedicated access button is located to one side of the phones. The camera app will be enriched with a new OCR mode that can enable the user to perform search engine inquiries — there’s a possibility that this feature could be called “Bixby Vision“. As with the Galaxy Note 7, an iris scanner will complement the selfie camera.
First sales and shipments are expected April 21. European pricing is said to start at €799 and €899 for the 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch models, respectively. Each represent €100 spikes from S7 series pricing.