Donald Trump is still tweeting from his Android phone

We passed word along that the White House gave President Donald Trump a dumbed-down iPhone to use as a “secure” phone. As opposed to his advisors and staff, also carrying iPhones that can post to @realDonaldTrump, the man has been personally tweeting from an “insecure” Android phone — Android Central believes from a picture that it is a Samsung Galaxy S3.

He has been and still is.

The New York Times interviewed the president by telephone as he sat in the Oval Office — one of many he marvels at in the West Wing.

“These are the most beautiful phones I’ve ever used in my life. The world’s most secure system,” Trump said with cheer. “ The words just explode in the air.”

Engadget reports that staff have been controlling the official @POTUS account as indicated by iPhone-originated tweets.

