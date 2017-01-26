In response to Sprint’s prepaid market-disrupting Virgin Mobile “relaunch” intentions and experiments, as well as T-Mo’s latest batch of free MetroPCS phones, AT&T is also looking to give subscribers to subsidiary Cricket Wireless “more value, more data”, plus free “select” 4G LTE handhelds.

Cricket’s new prepaid plan configuration will take shape tomorrow, January 27, with $40 a month now including 3GB high-speed data access instead of 2.5 gigs, and 10GB allotment increased to a whopping 12 gigs for an extra 20 bucks.

Meanwhile, the previously “temporary” upping of the $50 ante from 5 to 8GB is officially locked in, with unlimited data still setting you back $70 a month. That almost brings Cricket’s options on par with Metro’s service fees, as the competition charges only $60 for unlimited everything.

As for those gratis phones up for grabs, you’ll need to port in your number from a different operator to pay nothing when activating an Alcatel Streak, Samsung Galaxy Amp 2, ZTE Sonata 3 or LG Spree. Network switchers also get big discounts on the LG Escape 3 ($20 for them, $60 with upgrades and new lines of service), Samsung Galaxy Amp Prime ($30 and $80 respectively), LG X power ($50/$100), and LG Stylo 2 ($80 or $130).

Decent deals across the board, although not exactly industry-disrupting.