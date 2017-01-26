Thinking of catching next Sunday’s big game on the go, or simply hunting for a decent iPad bargain now that it looks more and more likely the 2017 generation will still take a while to break cover, not to mention actually reach stores?

Best Buy of course has iFans covered in addition to Android devotees, shaving $150 off the list prices of select iPad Air 2 SKUs through January 28. Well, not exactly, as the deal is a little more complicated than that, although still extremely advantageous.

The way it works is you need to get a 32, 64 or 128GB Wi-Fi-only Apple iPad Air 2, plus extended AppleCare+ warranty, with $150 discounts applied to your grand total. That brings the combined costs of the lowest-storage model on sale and AppleCare+ support down to $350 (from $500), whereas a package containing the middling 64 gig variant sets you back $400 instead of $550.

Finally, two years of protection against everything from manufacturing defects to unusual battery wear and accidental damage, bundled with a top-of-the-line 128 gig iPad Air 2, has a marked-down tag of $450 for the next couple of days.

Just keep in mind you’re not getting cellular connectivity here, and you’ll still have to pay a $49 service fee plus tax for your up to two incidents of accidental damage insured with AppleCare+. Also, fair warning – the Air 2 is a bit long in the tooth.