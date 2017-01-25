In addition to launching a $55 plan a couple of days ago, earnings-poor Verizon is getting its value game up with an international calling package extending beyond its typical Canada and Mexico boundaries.

Verizon Unlimited Together adds on free calling to landlines in over 70 countries and mobile phones in just under 40 countries, plus discounted rates on over 160 countries for $15 per month. Unlimited Together is not available just yet, and so we don’t have the lists of countries applicable to each tier of call.

“Talking with family and friends abroad should not be limited by distance or a cut-rate network,” said Rob Miller, vice president of marketing for Verizon.

And maybe you shouldn’t have to rely on other networks around the world to shuttle your call over to the other side of the earth.

Without this package, typical calls to over 230 countries start at 20 cents a minute. If you don’t have free calling to Canada and Mexico, the existing International Value Plan add-on at $5 per month makes them free and drops starting rates to 5 cents a minute. The World Share Plan gives users 1,000 minutes to those countries for $20 per month, per account.

AT&T bolstered its own international plan usage offering this week.