Target Pay officially coming this year, says company

After over a year of talk about Target Pay and how it was entering into a crowded mobile payments environment and it turns out that it’s only this year that we’ll finally get to see the thing put into practice.

According to Reuters, the company doesn’t have a timetable for the roll-out of this system (which we still have no idea of how it works other than through the Target app), but it’s supposedly just happening.

Walmart Pay launched last year at that big box retailer’s 4,600 stores. Target has around 1,800.

